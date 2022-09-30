Indian Valley Theatre to hold auditions in October for upcoming holiday play

SANDWICH - The Indian Valley Theatre announced that it will hold auditions for its upcoming December play “The Rented Christmas” in October.

Auditions will run from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday and from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday in the Community Room of the Sandwich Opera House, 140 E. Railroad St. in Sandwich, according to a news release.

“The Rented Christmas,” written by Norman C. Ahern Jr. and Yvonne Ahern, tells the story of John Dale, a local wealthy businessman, who hasn’t enjoyed a “real Christmas” for many years. On the spur of the moment, he decides to visit a local rental shop and order a Christmas tree. The stipulations include a tree with presents, Christmas carols, and a wife and children. The shop owner, Anne Weston, calls a local actors’ guild to hire actors for Christmas Eve and Day. The actors develop measles, so Anne calls the local orphanage. With no one to play the wife, Anne takes on the role herself.

Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script. Participants should be prepared to identify any potential rehearsal time conflicts on the audition form. Indian Valley Theatre membership is required to be a part of the show. The theatre is also looking for help with technology, lights and stage crew.

The cast list of “The Rented Christmas” is as follows:

John Dale – male actor, age 30s to 50s, businessman

Anne Weston – woman, age 30s to 50s, owner of the rental shop

Jimmy – teens to late 20s, part-time employee of the rental shop

Bridget – young to middle age, age flexible, John’s housekeeper,

Martha – young to middle age, age flexible, John’s cook, Bridget’s sister

Jean – age flexible, teenage orphan

Cynthia – age flexible, teenage orphan

Willie – age flexible, orphan

Lettie – age flexible, child age six or older preferred, orphan

Ms. Alice Lindsey – mid 20s and up, matron in charge of the orphanage

Fred – adult male age late 20s to 50s, John’s business partner

Choir of Christmas carolers – at least 10 individuals, children, teens, adults; orphans and others

Performances of “The Rented Christmas” will be held Friday, Dec. 9, through Sunday, Dec. 11.

For information, email info@indianvalleytheatre.com or send a message via Facebook.