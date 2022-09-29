Sycamore church to host annual Sondra King Memorial CROP Hunger Walk Oct. 2

SYCAMORE – The Federated Church of Sycamore will host its annual Sondra King Memorial CROP Hunger Walk this weekend to benefit the work of Church World Services and the DeKalb County Community Gardens.

The event will begin at the church, 612 W. State St. in Sycamore, at 2 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release.

Attendees can participate in the walk as a team or as an individual. Participants are asked to arrive at the church to sign in at 1:45 p.m.

Participants can purchase t-shirts for individuals or teams to wear during the walk. Depending on their size, t-shirts cost $10.75 or $12 and are available at croporder.org/.

For more information or to register, visit crophungerwalk.org/dekalbil.