GENOA – The Genoa Public Library, 240 W. Main St., will host its annual book sale from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the back storage room of the library’s Event Room.

Free-will donations will be accepted during the sale. Books of all genres and for all ages will be available to buy, as well as DVDs, CDs, VHS tapes, large print, audio books, puzzles and games.

For information, call 815-784-2627.