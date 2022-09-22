DeKalb’s Congregation Beth Shalom offering High Holy Day services

DeKALB – Services for Rosh Hashanah (the Jewish New Year) and Yom Kippur (the Day of Atonement) will be offered for DeKalb and neighboring counties at Congregation Beth Shalom, 820 Russell Road.

Rosh Hashanah services will begin at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25. Services continue at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26. During the second day of Rosh Hashanah, a less formal service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27. The shofar will be blown on both Monday and Tuesday services. Music is being provided by the congregation’s choir, Koleynu.

The Kol Nidre service, which ushers in Yom Kippur, will be held 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4. The Yom Kippur morning service will be at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, and includes the Yizkor memorial service. Services will continue at 6 p.m., concluding with the final shofar blast and havdalah.

Services will be lead by Rabbi Julie Pelc Adler and cantorial soloist Zachary Weiss.

All are welcome to attend. Services also will be streamed online, via Zoom. To request a link, email President@BethShalomDeKalb.org.

Due to the pandemic, those attending services in-person must wear face masks.

For more information, visit BethShalomDeKalb.org.