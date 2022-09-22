After nearly 50 years, Sycamore tax professional retires, public invited to Sunday celebration

Carme Gregory, a master tax adviser at H&R Block, has retired after almost 50 years of service to the community, and the public is invited to celebrate her career during a gathering Sunday.

Gregory’s retirement was announced in a news release and will be marked by a community celebration open to the public set for 1 to 5 p.m. at Hopkins Park Shelter House in DeKalb.

“There is an open house for anyone who had worked with her, counseled with her or in general know her from the tax office,” the release states. For information or to RSVP, those interested are invited to call 815-758-6855.

During Gregory’s 50 tax years and 49½ calendar years at H&R Block, her clients “often accused [her] of becoming her friends and her friends becoming her clients,” according to the release.

Gregory’s retirement will close one chapter in her book and start another.

During her decades-long career at H&R Block in Sycamore, Gregory worked with on than 14,800 tax related days, more than 183,500 tax office hours, more than 47,000 tax returns, more than 5,700 tax law changes, more than 5,900 continuing education tax hours, and has taught or led over 300 different tax classes for more than 3,800 students, according to the release.

She attended more than 380 conferences and seminars (often also presenting). Gregory served 48 years as a DeKalb Chamber of Commerce ambassador, placed on the chamber’s Wall of Fame, mentored more than 120 new chamber members, and was a 2015 Athena Award recipient.

Shaw Local file photo - Carme Gregory (left) of H & R Block gets a hug from Dianne Leifheit who introduced her as an ATHENA Award nominee Tuesday during the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce ATHENA Reception. Gregory became the 26th recipient of the award which recognizes an individual for business and professional accomplishments and for serving as a role model to encourage women to reach their full leadership potential. (Mary Beth)

She sat on 13 advisory boards for various local groups (including Kishwaukee College), various public interviews including PBS and Wall Street Journal, received more than 35 H&R Block company awards, three times on H&R Block satellite (franchise) councils and was a National Tax Practice Institute Fellow.