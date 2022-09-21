September 21, 2022
Burning Cicada Music Festival set for Sept. 24

Historic Hopkins Park entrance sign in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The Burning Cicada Arts and Music Picnic Festival will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, in the Dee Palmer Bandshell at Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road in DeKalb.

The festival is free and open to the public.

Performers will include Cora Vasseur, the DeKalb High School Black Box Quartet, Renee Nanzer, Misspent Youth (Dave DK Kolars, Dale Ludwig and Mike Warfel), Chamni Sripraram, The Wanderlings (Lisy Celine and Alex Degroovia), and a sonic improvisation with I Play With Sound.

Attendees should bring their own food, water and seating.

For information, visit burningcicada.com.