Sterling mall hosting Sauk Valley Senior Showcase Oct. 4

STERLING – The 2022 Sauk Valley Senior Showcase will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the Northland Mall, 2900 E. Lincolnway, Sterling.

Admission to the showcase is free and open to seniors and their caregivers.

Exhibitors will have the opportunity to meet with seniors who want to learn more about products and services that are designed for them.

Exhibitor space for the showcase is still available. The deadline to participate is Friday, Sept. 23.

For information, 815-632-2566 or email marketing@saukvalley.com.