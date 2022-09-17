River Run Disc Golf Course celebrates opening with Genoa chamber ribbon cutting

GENOA – A new disc golf course was welcomed by the Genoa business community recently.

The Genoa Area Chamber of Commerce, Kishwaukee Valley Wanderers and the City of Genoa Public Works Department held a ribbon-cutting for the new River Run Disc Golf Course on Aug. 23.

Genoa Area Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting at River Run Disc Golf Course (Photo provided courtesy by the Genoa Area Chamber of Commerce )

The nine-hole disc golf course is free and open to the public. The course runs alongside the Kishwaukee River at David Carroll Memorial Park, corner of Madison St. and Illinois Route 72, Genoa.

For information, visit facebook.com/River-Run-Disc-Golf-Course-110461771759162.