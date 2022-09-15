NIU Center for Black Studies and RAMP to present on intersectionality of disability Thursday

DeKALB – The NIU Center for Black Studies and RAMP will host a presentation on Intersectionality of Disability from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, in the Regency Room of the NIU Holmes Student Center, 600 Lucinda Ave., DeKalb.

The presentation speakers will discuss the intersections that exist between disability and race.

Presentation speakers include:

Joseph Flynn, NIU Associate Professor Curriculum and Instruction

Amanda Newman, NIU Acting Director of the Disability Resource Center

Jessica Wexell, RAMP DeKalb County Manager

Eric Brown, RAMP Systems Advocacy Coordinator

The Center for Black Studies supports the university’s mission of excellence and engagement in teaching, learning, research, scholarship, creativity, artistry, and service while advocating for African-American students at NIU.

RAMP’s mission is to build an inclusive community that encourages individuals with disabilities to reach their full potential. RAMP takes a creative approach to find resources and opportunities available to team up with individuals with disabilities to access the community where we live, work and play.

For information, email GRivers1@niu.edu.