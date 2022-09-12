Katz Dog Park closure prompted by uptick in parvovirus cases in DeKalb

DeKALB – Out of an abundance of caution due to viral spread that impacts puppies, the DeKalb Park District has closed Katz Dog Park until further notice.

In a Sept. 9 Facebook post, park district officials indicated that due to a number of new cases of parvovirus in dogs in the DeKalb area, the dog park will be closed, based on a request by the DeKalb County Health Department.

DeKalb County Animal Control has found that a majority of the cases of parvovirus in dogs are traced to the area north of Lincoln Highway and west of First Street in DeKalb over the past week, according DeKalb County Health Department press release.

Parvovirus is a virus exclusive to dogs that is commonly seen in young puppies but can be contracted by older dogs of any age should they be unvaccinated.

Health authorities said the parvovirus is highly contagious and is spread by oral or nasal contact with contaminated feces in the environment. Contact with contaminated objects such as hands, clothing, food and water dishes, toys and bedding should be avoided, health authorities said.

If one has a puppy, health authorities encourage residents to contact their veterinarian to schedule the canine parvovirus vaccination series, the press release states. Owners of adult dogs will find that the parvovirus vaccination is included as part of the yearly shot package they receive to keep their four-legged friend up-to-date.

Residents are advised to be mindful of where they take their unvaccinated four-legged friends should they encounter other dogs at this time, the press release states. In addition, people are encouraged to check the vaccination status of their dogs by contacting their veterinarian to make sure they are protected.

Katz Dog Park could reopen as early as Sept. 24, according to a park district Facebook post.