Sunday’s DeKalb Hero Climb will benefit Sept. 11 fund

DeKalb – Local first responders will climb 110 flights of stairs this Sunday for the DeKalb Hero Climb 2022, a 9/11 remembrance event benefiting the Sept. 11 fund at the DeKalb County Community Foundation.

The event, which will honor those who died 21 years ago on Sept. 11, will be held at Northern Illinois’ Huskie Stadium from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

The money that’s raised will be donated to the Sept. 11 fund maintained by the DeKalb County Community Foundation, which manages hundreds of funds designated for community support.

“Back after the events of 9/11 of 2001 our board determined that it was important to setup a fund that would really honor the spirit of the heroes, the first responders and organizations that are often first to provide aid and need to people affect by disasters,” said Dan Templin, executive director of the DeKalb County Community Foundation.

Templin said it’s the first time in awhile that an event was held to raise money for the fund that was created two decades ago.

“It’s wonderful to raise awareness. We all need to collectively not forget 9/11 and honor the memory of the victims but also honor the first responders who are there for us in times like that as a community,” he said.

“To have an event where the proceeds support the fund that we manage is very meaningful,” Templin said. “Because it’s not a fund that we typically raise money for, do fundraising for.”

A ticket for the event, which are $20, includes a t-shirt, a tribute placard and other items. The event will happen rain or shine.