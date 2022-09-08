Fox Valley Community Services offering flu shots at drive-thru clinic Sept. 20 in Sandwich

SANDWICH – Fox Valley Community Services will partner with Yorkville Jewel-Osco to host a drive-thru flu vaccination clinic later this month.

The clinic will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 20 at Fox Valley Community Services, 1406 Suydam Road, Sandwich.

The flu clinic is open to people ages 55 and older and all veterans. Most of the flu shots are free with insurance, according to a news release.

Participants will be able to receive their flu shots while sitting in their cars. Attendees are encouraged to bring their Medicare cards, insurance cards and VA cards to the clinic.

Fox Valley Community Services serves seniors in DeKalb, Kane, Kendall, and LaSalle counties.