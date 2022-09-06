Bridgerton book club meeting Sept. 7 at DeKalb Library

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., will host a Bridgerton book club meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the lower-level Zimmerman Meeting Room of the library.

Because the series contains explicit content, the book club is open to adults only.

The club will discuss the sixth book in Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton series, “When He Was Wicked.” The books are available in the library one month before every meeting. Because of limited seating, the book club is first come, first served.

For information, email brittak@dkpl.org or 815-756-9568, ext. 2100.