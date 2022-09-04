New hotel opens in Sycamore

SYCAMORE – Best Western Hotels and Resorts recently announced the opening of a new hotel, the Best Western Sycamore Inn this summer.

The hotel, which opened in July, is located at 1935 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore

The hotel recently underwent an almost $1 million renovation and now features 69 total guest rooms, including 16 suites, according to a news release. Each room includes new, modern furniture and draperies, as well as large flat-screen TVs, mini fridges and microwaves.

The Best Western Sycamore Inn also offers a variety of amenities for business, leisure and group travelers. The property features a heated indoor pool, a 24-hour fitness center, and meeting space to accommodate 40 people.

Additionally, guests can take part in a daily complimentary breakfast.