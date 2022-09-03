IVT melodramas to return to the Sandwich Fair

SANDWICH – The Indian Valley Theatre will perform the melodramas “Run to the Roundhouse, Nellie” and “Showtime on the Showboat” during the Sandwich Fair in September.

The fair runs Sept. 7-11, at the fairgrounds, 1401 Suydam Road in Sandwich.

The performances will be held in the IVT tent at spot 262 near gate three.

“Run to the Roundhouse, Nellie,” directed by Jim Steadman, tells the story of Harriett and Nellie as they try to keep their railroad going by themselves after the death of Harriett’s husband, H.O. Gauge, but the gold mine dried up and they are losing the battle.

What they don’t know is that there is black gold on Sterling’s land that could bring Glory Gulch back to life and save the railroad. Unfortunately, Sterling doesn’t know either.

The cast includes Karen Leifheit of Ottawa, Jacob Roller of Millington, Savannah Komes of Waterman and Lucas and Jessica Sus of Genoa.

“Showtime on the Showboat,” directed by Linda Whaley, tells the story of Captain Lucy trying to open a new theater season on the the River Queen Showboat. She not only must earn enough money to pay her crew and performers, but must also make a payment on the Showboat. Evil thespian Rufus Bilge is angry for not being cast as Romeo and, with his accomplice Sadie Larue, plots to sabotage the show and gain control of the Showboat.

The cast includes Michele Wade and Gregory Peterson of Earlville, Josh Hane of Hinckley, Sarah Safranek of Sheridan, Mace Jendruczek of Sugar Grove, Christine Roe of Plano, Matt Savage, Alexandra Savage and Sophia Bode of Sandwich and Charlotte Wheatley of Maple Park.

Performances of “Run to the Roundhouse, Nellie” will be at 6 and 8 p.m. Sept. 7 and Sept. 9; 2 and 6 p.m. Sept. 10; and 2 p.m. Sept. 11.

Performances of “Showtime on the Showboat” will be at 6 and 8 p.m. Sept. 8; noon, 4 and 8 p.m. Sept. 10; and noon and 4 p.m. Sept 11.

Tickets cost $4 a person or $10 a family. Tickets must be paid for with cash or a check for each show.

For information, email info@indianvalleytheatre.com or message the Indian Valley Theatre’s Facebook page.