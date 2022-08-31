Sycamore Music Boosters awards 2022 Continuing College Music scholarship

SYCAMORE – The Sycamore Music Boosters awarded its 2022 winner of the Sycamore Music Boosters Continuing College Music Scholarship to Sycamore High School alumni Erin Templin.

The Continuing College Music Scholarship is awarded to Sycamore High School graduates in college who are continuing their significant involvement in music, even if music is not their primary career path, according to a news release.

Templin was among the top scholars in her senior class at Sycamore High School. She began a multi-year run as concertmaster in the Sycamore orchestra program in 2014, and gained numerous other accolades while in high school. Templin is a sophomore at Drake University, double majoring in pharmacy and music.

Templin participated in the Drake Symphony Orchestra, the Drake Chamber Orchestra and chamber ensembles for the piano, violin, cello and string sextet during her freshman year at Drake. She also was chosen as Principal Second Violin for the Drake Symphony Orchestra’s first concert in October of 2021 and as concertmaster for a symphony concert in December of 2021.

The Sycamore Music Boosters supports students in kindergarten through 12th grade music programs offered within Sycamore Community School District #427.

For information on the Sycamore Music Boosters, or the scholarship, visit sycamoremusicboosters.com.