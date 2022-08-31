Sandwich library to host lecture on southern DeKalb County Sept. 1

SANDWICH – The Sandwich Public Library, 925 S. Main St., will host a program titled “Museum Spotlight – Southern DeKalb County” at noon Thursday, Sept. 1.

A virtual option also will be available.

The program will highlight information about the southern part of DeKalb County. The Hinckley Historical Society, Sandwich Historical Society, Shabbona-Lee-Rollo Historical Museum, and Waterman Area Heritage Society will share details about their current displays, upcoming events and future plans. The program is the last of a three-part series featuring DeKalb County museums.

“Museum Spotlight – Southern DeKalb County” is part of “Brown Bag Lunch/Local Lore,” a free lecture series sponsored by the DeKalb County History Center and the Ellwood House Museum.

To register, visit dekalbcountyhistory.org and scroll down to “Upcoming Events.”

For more information, call 815-895-5762 or email info@dekalbcountyhistory.org.