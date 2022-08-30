DeKalb County reports second bat positive for rabies, health department confirms

DeKALB – The DeKalb County Health Department on Monday confirmed that a second bat has tested positive for rabies, after a person in Sycamore was bit by a bat on Saturday.

Local health authorities said a bat bit a person in Sycamore on Saturday and and is now receiving rabies vaccine treatment.

Rabies is a virus primarily carried by bats in Illinois and it may affect the central nervous system of humans and other mammals. Local health authorities said the virus can be fatal without preventative care.

Rabies can be contracted in several different ways. People can get the virus after being bitten by an infected animal or contract it when saliva from a rabid animal gets into the eyes, nose, mouth or a wound.

DeKalb County health authorities stress that a bat that is active during the day, found on the ground and unable to fly, may be rapid. But people cannot merely look at a bat and tell if it has rabies. The animal does not have to be aggressive or exhibit other symptoms to identify and know whether it has rabies, health authorities said.

If someone is bitten or exposed to a bat, health authorities urge them to seek medical attention as the vaccine treatment series for rabies must begin immediately.

Health authorities stress that special considerations must be taken into account if a bat bite is believed to have bitten a child or a person with disabilities, or while one is sleeping – as those are situations when one is more vulnerable or less likely to feel pain should it occur.

Tips on how to prevent the spread of rabies