Video: NIU lagoon floods after thunderstorms in DeKalb

DeKALB - Sunday afternoon thunderstorms brought mild flooding to the area, causing roadways and even the lagoons on the Northern Illinois University campus to flood.

Katie Wargowsky, a local storm chaser, captured video of flooding at the lagoon on NIU campus Sunday evening. Torrential rain fell around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, and brought with it a severe thunderstorm warning through the area for about an hour, according to the National Weather Service.

An areal flood advisory was also issued for DeKalb County in effect until 8 p.m. Sunday.

The city of DeKalb issued an emergency alert message around 5:30 p.m. Sunday asking residents to report any flooded streets to the DeKalb Police Department’s non-emergency number at 815-748-7400. Residents are asked not to attempt to drive through any standing water.

Crews with the city of DeKalb’s street department were out and addressing flooding, the alert stated.

When asked whether any major flooding was reported in the area, DeKalb Police Chief David Byrd said only minimal flooding was reported so far.

DeKalb Corn Fest’s final music act of the three-day festival, Mike and Joe, moved the show inside to the Egyptian Theatre to close out the event, according to a social media post from festival organizers.