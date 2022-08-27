Applications now open for DeKalb County Community Foundation Promise Grant

SYCAMORE – The DeKalb County Community Foundation is now accepting applications for the Promise Grant – Subvención de Promesa program.

The deadline for eligible organizations to apply for the grant is Saturday, Oct. 1.

A 2020 Promise Grant to the DeKalb County Community Gardens, used to educate local youth about gardens by using their senses. (Photo provided courtesy of the DeKalb County Community Foundation )

Promise Grants support the needs of underserved and dismissed populations in DeKalb County. The Promise Grant programs purpose is to inspire, educate, and empower individuals who may experience extraordinary challenges due to their ethnicity, immigration status, and abilities. Funds from the grant are provided by the Promise Fund-El Fondo de la Promesa and the Howard and Mildred Eychaner Fund.

To apply for the grant, visit dekalbccf.org/promisegrants.

For information on Promise Grants, contact the Community Foundation at 815-748-5383 or grants@dekalbccf.org.