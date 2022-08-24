August 23, 2022
Shaw Local
Local News | Daily Chronicle

New Hope Missionary Baptist Church’s 30th anniversary recognized by DeKalb Chamber

By Shaw Local News Network
DeKalb Chamber of Commerce celebrating New Hope Missionary Baptist Church's 30th anniversary and joining the DeKalb Chamber with a ribbon cutting. (Photo provided courtesy of the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce )

DeKALB – The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated the 30th anniversary for New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in DeKalb.

The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting to celebrate New Hope Missionary Baptist Church’s 30th anniversary and the church joining the DeKalb Chamber Tuesday, Aug. 16, according to a news release.

The church, located at 1201 Twombly Road in DeKalb, offer church services, virtual groups, a food pantry, and more. To learn more, visit newhopeofdekalb.org or their Facebook page at newhopembc.