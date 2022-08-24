New Hope Missionary Baptist Church’s 30th anniversary recognized by DeKalb Chamber

DeKALB – The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated the 30th anniversary for New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in DeKalb.

The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting to celebrate New Hope Missionary Baptist Church’s 30th anniversary and the church joining the DeKalb Chamber Tuesday, Aug. 16, according to a news release.

The church, located at 1201 Twombly Road in DeKalb, offer church services, virtual groups, a food pantry, and more. To learn more, visit newhopeofdekalb.org or their Facebook page at newhopembc.