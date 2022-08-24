KVAL releases schedule for summer kids art classes

SYCAMORE – The Kishwaukee Valley Art League announced its summer schedule for upcoming kids art classes.

The art classes will provide a variety of art experiences for attendees. All classes will be held at the Gallery On State, 322 W. State St., Sycamore.

All materials and supplies for the classes will be provided.

The remaining August class list is as follows:

Alcohol Inks Class: 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25. The class will cost $35. Artist Nikki Yeomans will show participants how alcohol inks are simple and fun to watch as they change and interact when put down on a canvas. The class is open for children ages eight and up. Adults are welcome to attend as well. Parents must stay with their children during the class.

Cartooning Class: 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26. The class will cost $35. Artist Wayne Roe will teach participants how to sketch ideas and illustrate their cartoon into a finished piece. The class is open for children ages nine and up. Parents must stay with their children during the class.

To enroll, registration forms can be found at the Gallery On State or online at kval-nfp.org.