DeKalb County law enforcement to ramp up traffic enforcement ahead of Labor Day weekend

DeKALB – DeKalb County law enforcement agencies are ramping up traffic patrols and enforcement ahead of Labor Day weekend in an effort to curb impaired driving.

The agencies – including DeKalb and Sycamore police and the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office – will partner with the Illinois State Police to enforce its “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” traffic safety campaign for Labor Day weekend, according to a news release.

The campaign will run from Friday, Aug. 19, through the early hours of Tuesday, Sept. 6.

During the campaign period, law enforcement will increase efforts to focus on stopping impaired, unbuckled and distracted drivers.

Area police offered these tips for drivers and party hosts to remember: