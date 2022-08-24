DeKalb Air Force veteran earns state veteran honor society accolade for service to fellow vets

DeKALB – DeKalb U.S. Air Force veteran Michael Embrey recently received the 2022 State of Illinois award for ‘Americanism,’ recognized for his work on behalf of veterans by the Illinois Veterans Honors Society, more commonly known as the Forty & Eight.

Embrey was chosen by the state veterans organization for as someone with “a high standard of promoting various projects that benefits fellow veterans and veterans’ families, not only local but regional and nationally,” according to a news release. Embrey, of DeKalb, was presented with his award during a convention held in Bloomington Aug. 6.

The Americanism Award is the most prestigious award given by the Forty & Eight, at both the state and national levels, according to a news release. A national convention will be held Sept. 15 through 18 in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with a keynote speaker chosen from the pool of statewide awardees.

“The DeKalb Chapter 207 of Forty and Eight was proud to select Michael Embrey as our chapter’s candidate for the State of Illinois Americanism Award,” said John Chatellier, an officer with the DeKalb County Forty & Eight chapter, in a news release. “We were extremely pleased he was selected as our State winner.”

The Forty & Eight works toward advancing charitable and patriotic aims, the release states. The veterans honor society seeks to uphold and defend the U.S. Constitution, promote the well-being of veterans, their widows, widowers and orphans, and actively participate in selected charitable endeavors, which include programs that promote Americanism and nurses training.

The Forty & Eight was founded in 1920 by American veterans returning from France during World War 1. Originally an arm of the American Legion, the Forty & Eight became an independent and separately incorporated veteran’s organization in 1960. Membership is by invitation of honorably discharged veterans and honorably serving members of the United States Armed Forces.

Embrey also received the state’s ELKS veteran volunteer of the year award in May. He served as E-5 in the United States Band and Drum Corps from 1967 to 1971, and was Northern Illinois University’s Band Director from 1974 to 1984.

Embrey is a member of the American Legion, Forty & Eight, Amvets, BAA, Taps for Veterans, SKAL and the DeKalb County Convention and Visitors Bureau. Embrey holds bachelors and master’s degrees in music education from Northern Illinois University.