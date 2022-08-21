DeKalb County Community Foundation creates fund for Hinckley Historical Society

SYCAMORE – The DeKalb County Community Foundation recently announced the creation of the Hinckley Historical Society Endowment Fund, meant to support the Hinckley Historical Society.

The fund will allow the Hinckley Historical Society to focus on collecting and preserving artifacts from Hinckley and the townships of Squaw Grove and Pierce, support research and writing, and afford the cost of special speakers and professional displays.

Village of Hinckley Harlem Globetrotter's first away game welcome sign. (Photo provided courtesy of the DeKalb County Community Foundation )

The Hinckley Historical Society was founded in the spring of 2007 by individuals who wanted to preserve their community’s history for future generations. The group began gathering historical items and opened a museum in downtown Hinckley to house its collections in 2011. The Historical Society’s current focus is on restoring and expanding the museum to almost double its current size.

Donations to the Hinckley Historical Society Endowment Fund can be sent directly to the Hinckley Historical Society, 145 E. Lincoln Ave., Hinckley, IL 60520. For any questions or to start a charitable fund at the DeKalb County Community Foundation, contact Dan Templin at 815-748-5383 or dan@dekalbccf.org.