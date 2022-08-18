Sycamore police testing for entry level officers begins Aug. 18

SYCAMORE – The Sycamore Police Department will begin online testing for entry level police officers Thursday until Oct. 2.

Testing can be completed at either a testing center or at home through the National Testing Network.

The Sycamore Police Department has 31 sworn officers. Patrol officers work 12-hour shifts, with every other weekend being a three-day weekend off. Entry level officers can be assigned to patrol, investigations or school resource officers.

There are opportunities for officer involvement with the special operations team, community based social programs, canine program and robust training opportunities.

Compensation for new officers begins at $62,949. Benefits and time off are provided through the City of Sycamore.

Certified police officers do not have to take a written exam and can apply by going to cityofsycamore.com/employment.

Anyone interested in the Sycamore Police Department testing process should contact the department at 815-895-3435 or the city of Sycamore at 815-895-0786.