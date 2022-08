DeKALB – DeKalb High School will host a 50-year reunion for the Class of 1972 at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at Bob Faivre’s Farm/Camelot Trees, 16380 Somonauk Road in DeKalb.

Those who haven’t received an invite or RSVP’d, should do so by Sunday, Aug. 11. Find the group on Facebook.

For information, call Karen Waddle at 815-739-1857.