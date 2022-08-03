Author Fair planned Aug. 6 at DeKalb Library

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., will host an author fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, in the main lobby of the library.

Local authors will showcase their work and answer questions from attendees. Eight authors also will provide a brief presentation in the Yusunas Meeting Room during the event. Attendees will be able to listen to excerpts from their books, ask questions and interact with each author. Copies of the books will be available to buy.

Booths and a schedule of the presentations include:

• 10 a.m. Connie Storey (Booth 12): Reading from “My Fair Weather Friend”

• 10:30 a.m. Pascuala Herrera (Booth 2): “Miracles Discovered: The Lessons Learned from the Writing of Not Always a Valley of Tears”

• 11 a.m. Abby Stalcup (Booth 4): “What’s Your Inspiration?”

• 11:30 a.m. Carl Armstrong (Booth 5): Reading from “They Left One Tree”

• 12 p.m. Sandrise Bady (Booth 7): “Just Do It”

• 12:30 p.m. Larry Howlett (Booth 6): “Osmosis”

• 1 p.m. Dr. Benjamin T. Mueller (Booth 8): “Getting Healthier Through Exercise”

• 1 p.m. Dale Cozort (Booth 9): “Three Paths from Idea to Story”

• Rania Zeithar (Booth 1)

• Sara McAllister (Booth 3)

• CL Gibson (Booth 10)

• Lesa Butler (Booth 11)

• L.A. Guettler (Booth 12)

The Author Fair is free and open to the public. For information, contact Samantha at samanthah@dkpl.org or at 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.