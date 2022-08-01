Lecture to discuss new findings, restoration at Ellwood House

DeKALB – Recent visitors to the Ellwood House may have noticed stripped-back wallpaper and removed layers of paint, revealing bits of stenciling and colors from the past.

This paint analysis-in-progress is just one step in a multi-year restoration effort that will include structural improvements, reviving original design features, and more.

On Thursday, Aug. 4, Executive Director Brian Reis will share plans for upcoming projects, and what has been discovered along the way.

The one-hour program will take place at noon in the Ellwood House Museum’s Visitor Center at 420 Linden Place in DeKalb. A virtual option is also available.

“New Findings and Restoration Planning” is part of “Brown Bag Lunch/Local Lore,” a free lecture series offered in collaboration by the Ellwood House Museum and DeKalb County History Center.

To register, visit the DeKalb County History Center’s website, dekalbcountyhistory.org and scroll down to “Upcoming Events.”

Brown Bag Lunch/Local Lore is funded in part by the Mary E. Stevens Concert and Lecture Fund.