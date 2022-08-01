Kishwaukee College offering six short-term training programs

MALTA – Kishwaukee College will offer six short-term training programs during its fall 2022 semester.

The programs range from 11 to 20 weeks and allow students to immediately start a career or build upon their skills with additional training.

The classes will be offered in online, in-person and hybrid formats. Participants will need access to a computer and the internet to participate in programs with an online component. Some programs include an externship/clinical. Short-term programs at Kishwaukee College are designed to provide students with skills and training needed to meet local workforce demands.

The Short-Term Training programs are:

Dental Assistant: Sunday, Aug. 28, through Saturday, Nov. 19, online lecture/in-person practice. Dental assistants are skilled health care professionals who work closely with dentists and dental hygienists to provide quality preventive and corrective dental care and administrative support in dental offices. In-person practice will be conducted from 6 to 9 p.m. on three Tuesdays in a local dental office.

Pharmacy Technician: Sunday, Aug. 28, through Saturday, Dec. 10, online. Pharmacy technicians assist pharmacists with dispensing prescription medication while performing various other duties in a pharmacy setting. Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act funding will be available to those who qualify.

Phlebotomy Technician: Monday, Aug. 29, through Friday, Nov. 18, in-person. Phlebotomists are skilled health care professionals trained to collect, transport, handle and process blood and other specimens for laboratory analysis using venipuncture and micro collection techniques. Instruction and in-person practice will be conducted from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at Kishwaukee College. The class includes a required 100-hour externship/clinical in a local hospital.

Real Estate Broker Pre-License: Tuesday, Sept. 6, through Thursday, Nov. 17, in-person. Real estate brokers perform many duties in real estate transactions, including marketing homes, establishing escrow accounts, and working to ensure transactions are fair and legal. In-person instruction will be provided from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Kishwaukee College.

Sterile Processing Technician: Sunday, Aug. 28, through Saturday, Dec. 3, online. Sterile processing technicians provide support to all patient care services in a health care facility. They are responsible for decontaminating, cleaning, processing, assembling, sterilizing, storing and distributing the medical devices and supplies needed in patient care, especially during surgery.

Veterinary Assistant: Sunday, July 24, through Friday, Dec. 16, online lecture/in-person practice. Veterinary assistants are critical members of a veterinary staff trained to assist veterinarians and veterinary technicians with medical procedures on sick and injured animals. In-person lecture/practice will be conducted from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays at Ashton Animal Clinic, 47W276 Main Street Road, Elburn, and 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Fridays at Ashton Animal Clinic, 705 Main St., Ashton. The class includes a required 100-hour externship/clinical in a local animal hospital.

For information on short-term training at Kish, visit kish.edu/shortterm. To schedule a phone meeting to discuss your program of interest and possible funding options, contact Melissa Gallagher at mgallagher1@kish.edu.