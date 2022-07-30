Annual ‘Homeschoolpalooza’ to be held at DeKalb Library

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., will host a homeschooling fair called “Homeschoolpalooza” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1.

Events include an introduction to homeschooling workshop, free hearing tests by Northern Illinois University Speech and Hearing Clinic, rock painting, a gaming tournament sponsored by There’s Fun in Store, visits with animals from Tails Humane Society, an open Q & A and demonstration on 3D design in the Nancy D. Castle Collaboration Studio, a used curricula swap and more.

Guest speaker Kathy Wentz will present a workshop on Homeschooling 101 from 11 a.m. to noon, with an open Q & A from noon to 1 p.m. on the upper floor of the library.

The Teen Room will be open during the fair and will host events including all-ages rock painting, a library card holder craft and a gaming tournament for teens and tweens, sponsored and run by There’s Fun in Store.

Attendees can drop off used homeschool materials and pick up new materials at the curricula swap table. A schedule of the day’s events will be available at the welcome station.

No registration is required. For information, contact Colleen Rittmeyer at cowzroc@gmail.com or 815-505-8569.