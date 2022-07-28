Genoa Veterans of Foreign Wars to host annual Veterans Weekend

GENOA – The Genoa Veterans of Foreign Wars will be hosting its 15th annual Veterans weekend from Friday, July 29, through Sunday, July 31, in DeKalb, Sycamore and Genoa.

According to a news release, the weekend will be held to honor all veterans, first responders and healthcare workers.

The Veterans Weekend will include two programs honoring military, veterans, first responders and healthcare workers at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 29, at the DeKalb American Veterans Post 90, 421 Oak St., DeKalb, and at 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, at the Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St., Genoa.

The Veterans Weekends events schedule includes:

Friday, July 29, through Sunday, July 31, living history military encampment at the Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St., Genoa. Re-enactor groups are welcome, but RSVP for space availability at 815-901-3834.

Meet-and-greet, 4 p.m. to close Friday, July 29, honoring veterans, first responders and health care workers at the DeKalb American Veterans Post 90, 421 Oak St., DeKalb. Meet-and-greet opens at noon, drinks and food begin at 4:40 p.m., live band from 5 to 9 p.m. and a short ceremony begins at 6 p.m.

Motorcycle/Motorcade Parade of Vehicles at 9:15 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, at Barbed Wire Harley-Davidson, 969 N. Peace Road, DeKalb. The motor parade will go to eight senior living centers in DeKalb and Sycamore, ending at the Genoa Veterans Home and Sycamore American Legion Riders. Registration will begin at 8 a.m., and a safety briefing will take place at 9 a.m. Breakfast will be available for all participants.

Activities from noon to close on Saturday, July 30, at the Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St., Genoa. Activities include lunch from noon to 2 p.m.; raffles, gaming, drinks, ice cream social, and Veterans Awareness Fair from 2 to 5 p.m.; POW/MIA Remembrance Table Ceremony at 4 p.m.; spaghetti dinner from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. for an $8 pre-paid RSVP or $10 at the door; and a free live band, the Couch Coins, from 7 p.m. to close.

Veterans and community breakfast from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 31, at the Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St., Genoa.

DeKalb County Sportsman’s Show from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 31, at the Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St., Genoa.

Turning Back Time Car Show beginning at noon on Sunday, July 31, in downtown Sycamore.

Attendees to the Veterans Weekend will be given the option to stay at the DeKalb Motel for a rate of $69.95 plus tax per night. To reserve a room, call 815-901-3834.