Summer Reading Extravaganza planned at Sycamore Public Library

SYCAMORE – The Sycamore Public Library will host a Summer Reading Extravaganza on Friday.

The event will go from 5:45 to 7:30 p.m. at the Sycamore Park District behind the community center, 480 Airport Road, Sycamore.

No registration is required to attend and the event is free.

The event celebrates the end of the Sycamore Library’s Summer Reading Challenge. The Extravaganza will feature music, food from Culver’s and Country Store and Catering, games, and a Splash Fountain Splashpad.

For information about participating in the Summer Reading Challenge, visit sycamorelibrary.org/summer-reading-challenge.