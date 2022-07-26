Northern Illinois University offering Esports scholarship

DeKALB – Northern Illinois University student gamers can now apply for an Esports scholarship for fall 2022.

The scholarship is being offered thanks to the generosity of Dr. Levi Harrison.

Harrison will provide one $1,000 Esports scholarship in the first year, with an additional scholarship being added each year for the next five years. At least 100 NIU students also will beta test the Fierce Gamer app and use the Try-Angle for hand-conditioning exercises, contributing to the NIU Esports mission to create a healthy and inclusive video gaming community.

Harrison is an orthopedic surgeon who specializes in the treatment of hand, arm and shoulder injuries. He’s also an avid video game player, mental health advocate and the creator of both the Try-Angle hand fitness device and Fierce Gamer, an app that provides exercises, meditations, healthy eating advice and other information to promote gamers’ physical and mental well-being.

Harrison, who lives and works in Los Angeles, first connected with NIU Esports when he spoke as part of the NIU Esports career lecture series in 2021. NIU Esports is built upon three pillars, with a vision to build community, promote healthy gaming, and support new technologies in learning and research.

To learn more about NIU Esports, to receive information about the beta testing project, and to be alerted when the scholarship application opens, visit the NIU Esports website. Learn more about Dr. Levi Harrison at drleviharrison.com, and learn more about the Try-Angle at www.mytryangle.com.