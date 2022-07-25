Christopher Anderson Memorial Scholarship recipient named

DeKALB – The recipient of the 2022 Christopher Anderson Memorial Scholarship is Ethan Scheidecker, a recent DeKalb High School graduate.

The Anderson family awards a $1,500 scholarship each year to a senior DHS soccer player who is a good student and exemplifies the spirit, teamwork, sportsmanship and enthusiasm for soccer that Christopher Anderson demonstrated.

The scholarship was created in 2000 by the Anderson family in memory of their son and brother, Christopher, who was killed in a car accident July 18, 1999, at the age of 16. The scholarship fund has grown each year through contributions made by his family and people in the DeKalb community and is managed by the DeKalb County Community Foundation.

Scheidecker played soccer all four years at DHS. A team captain, he was voted by his teammates to receive the Best Teammate Award. He also received DuPage Valley Conference Awards including the Sportsmanship Award and All-Conference Honorable Mention and was named to the Daily Chronicle All-Area Second Team.

Scheidecker will attend Kishwaukee College in the fall and plans to transfer to Northern Illinois University to complete a degree in mathematics education. He wants to be a teacher and involved in student athletics.