DeKalb County Community Gardens set for Safari Camp next week

The DeKalb County Community Gardens is gearing up to host the Sustainable Food Safari Camp for Kids, a two-day summer day camp focused on sustainably produced food.

Children ages 10 to 15 will get an opportunity July 27 and 28 to see how local food is grown and processed in DeKalb County at four different locations.

According to an event posted to Facebook, the camp will begin at DeKalb County Community Gardens’ Walnut Grove Vocational Farm. There, the campers will receive education on composting and insects that help with composting. After taking a bus provided by the Voluntary Action Center the participating children will gather fresh produce from Klein’s Farm and Garden Market. While there, the campers will learn about vegetables currently in season as well as weed management.

To wrap up the first day, Brook and Clint Carey, owners of the Milk House Ice Cream, will show the children how the business uses local produce in different ice cream flavors.

On the second day of camp, the campers will be at the Genoa Area Community Food Hub. The produce gathered from Klein’s Farm and Garden Market the day before will used to teach the registered children basic kitchen skills. Area chef and farmer, Bryan Flower, will lead the activities at the food hub.

The first day of camp will run from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and the second day will go from 9 a.m. to noon.

Children must be registered before July 27 to participate in the camp.