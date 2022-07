DeKALB – The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce staff, board members, ambassadors and community members held a ribbon-cutting to welcome B & C Logistics Group LLC to the chamber on June 21. B & C Logistics Group specializes in warehousing, distribution, e-commerce, order fulfillment and more. The business is located at 711 Fairview Drive in DeKalb. To learn more, visit bclogisticsgroup.com or call 779-255-1400.