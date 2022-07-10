Waterman Summerfest set for July 16

WATERMAN – Fireworks lovers should be prepared to “ooh” and “aah” at the evening display at Waterman Lions Club Park, 420 S. Birch St., at 9:15 p.m. Saturday, July 16.

The event is the grand finale of the 22nd annual Waterman Lions Summerfest and Antique Tractor and Truck Show.

The daylong event begins at 7 a.m. with a country farm breakfast put on by the United Neighborhood Center. Then, at 9 a.m. begins the Weak End Antique Pullers tractor pull.

Throughout the day, visitors can see exhibits of antique tractors and trucks, crafts, Civil War encampment and kid-friendly activities. At noon, exhibitors will parade their antique tractors and trucks through the park. Farm broadcaster Max Armstrong will take the stage to announce the tractor drivers.

Highlighting kids’ entertainment is Mr. Steve, sponsored by Clinton Township Library. He will entertain starting at 11 a.m. in the pavilion. In other activities, children can learn how to drive a farm tractor, participate in kiddie train rides, compete in the toy tractor pedal pull and touch animals in the farm petting zoo.

Unique attractions include, for the first time, Cow Pie Bingo at the petting zoo. Pony and camel rides and Fly a Model Airplane will stir further excitement.

For adults, the Pub West beer garden will open at 3 p.m. At 5 p.m., it will feature classic rock and blues music from the 5 ‘N’ Time Band. Later, at 7:30 p.m., Sojourn Rocs will engage the audience with rock and country music from the 1960s through today.

To satisfy appetites, the Lions Club will offer pop and sandwiches from the concession stand, and at 4 p.m., the Waterman Fire Department will sell barbecue pork chop dinners.