Water main work on Rt. 64 in Sycamore complete, with next phase to begin July 11

SYCAMORE – Weeks of water main construction along Illinois Route 64 near downtown Sycamore was completed Thursday, with new work expected to begin on Exchange Street next week.
Sycamore city officials confirmed this week that street improvements on the state route from Locust Street to Sabin Street is complete, according to a Thursday construction update posted by the city of Sycamore.
Construction included mainline water main work, which is now being tested. Drive lanes along Rt. 64 were also patched.
“Thank you for your patience as we work to improve our community’s infrastructure,” city staff wrote in a social media post.
Full information regarding each project that includes streets, water main and water tower painting can be found on the city’s website www.cityofsycamore.com.
Water main, lead service updates
More water main work will start on Exchange Street from Walnut to Sabin Street the week of July 11, according to the city. Residents and motorists should be alert for signs that will prohibit parking in certain areas during construction, according to the city’s plans.
The replacement of residential water pipes, which are lined with lead, also remains underway, according to the city’s construction update. As of Thursday, more than 80 lead-lined services have been replaced at no cost to the homeowner. Residents who are not sure what material their water lines are lined with can contact the city’s water department at 815-895-4516 for information.
The city of Sycamore also applied for a second round of funding through the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency which, if approved, will aid additional lead line replacement, documents show.
Work on the city’s water tower also continues, with repairs to its existing metal underway, and painting set to begin. The tower will be painted with the same color scheme as the north water tower, according to city officials. Interior work on the water tower will begin the week of July 18.
Pavement repairs
Additional infrastructure improvements are underway across Sycamore residential neighborhoods. Concrete work on curbs, ramps and sidewalks in the Landahl and Townsend Woods subdivisions is expected to be completed within two weeks, according to the city’s social media post.
Work on pavements in several Sycamore neighborhoods also is planned.
Midwest CAM Solutions, a manufacturer of products which prolong the life of pavement, also is undergoing an application through the city for a pavement rejuvenator, according to the city’s construction update. The product is a sealant used to preserve the life of existing pavement.
Pavement work is planned for Edward Street, Foxbend Drive, Hathaway Drive, Foxpointe Drive, Fairway Lane, Cambridge Lane, Cloverlane Drive, Parker Street, Croatian Court, Roosevelt Court, Orchard Lane, North Cross Street, Crosby Avenue, Pebblewood Court and Plaza Drive.
Residents should expect that pavement restoration work will require temporary lane closures during the day, documents show. Signs will be posted accordingly.
Residents with questions are encouraged to reach out to the city’s public works engineering division at 815-895-4557.