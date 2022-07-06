Friends of Barb City Manor to host outdoor sale

DeKALB – Friends of Barb City Manor will host its second annual Outdoor Sale Fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, July 14, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, July 15, at Barb City Manor, 680 Haish Blvd.

Proceeds from the sale will benefit the residents of Barb City Manor through activities and the Resident Assistance Fund.

The sale will feature a variety of men’s and women’s clothing, purses, shoes, housewares, décor, media, furniture and more. Big D’s Hotdogs will be on site during the sale offering food for purchase. Cash and cards will be accepted at the sale.

For more information, call 815-756-8444 or email bcitymanor@yahoo.com.