July 04, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportsNIU SportsCoronavirusObituariesOnline NewspaperEvent Calendar
Local News | Daily Chronicle

AJ Lee and Blue Summit to perform at Sandwich Opera House

By Shaw Local News Network
AJ Lee and Blue Summit band members AJ Lee, Sullivan Tuttle, Jan Purat, Chad Bowen and Scott Gates

AJ Lee and Blue Summit band members include AJ Lee, Sullivan Tuttle, Jan Purat, Chad Bowen and Scott Gates. The band will perform at the Sandwich Opera House on July 8. (Photo provided by the Sandwich Opera House )

SANDWICH – The Sandwich Opera House will welcome AJ Lee and Blue Summit to the stage at 7:30 p.m. July 8.

The California band plays bluegrass, Americana, country and folk music. Band members include mandolinist, singer and songwriter AJ Lee, Sullivan Tuttle on guitar, Jan Purat on fiddle, Chad Bowen on bass, and Scott Gates on guitar and vocals.

The band, which made its first appearance in 2015, recently performed at Telluride and the California Bluegrass Association’s Grass Valley. Its tracks include “Put Your Head Down,” “Faithful,” “Lemons and Tangerines” and “I’ll Come Back.” The band has two albums, “Like I Used To” and “I’ll Come Back.”

The show opener is Jack Tuttle and his two sons, Sullivan and Michael, all of whom are former members of The Tuttles with AJ Lee.

Concert tickets cost $25 for regular seats and $30 for premium seats. The Opera House is located at 140 E. Railroad St. in Sandwich.

To buy tickets, visit sandwichoperahouse.org.