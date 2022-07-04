AJ Lee and Blue Summit to perform at Sandwich Opera House

SANDWICH – The Sandwich Opera House will welcome AJ Lee and Blue Summit to the stage at 7:30 p.m. July 8.

The California band plays bluegrass, Americana, country and folk music. Band members include mandolinist, singer and songwriter AJ Lee, Sullivan Tuttle on guitar, Jan Purat on fiddle, Chad Bowen on bass, and Scott Gates on guitar and vocals.

The band, which made its first appearance in 2015, recently performed at Telluride and the California Bluegrass Association’s Grass Valley. Its tracks include “Put Your Head Down,” “Faithful,” “Lemons and Tangerines” and “I’ll Come Back.” The band has two albums, “Like I Used To” and “I’ll Come Back.”

The show opener is Jack Tuttle and his two sons, Sullivan and Michael, all of whom are former members of The Tuttles with AJ Lee.

Concert tickets cost $25 for regular seats and $30 for premium seats. The Opera House is located at 140 E. Railroad St. in Sandwich.

To buy tickets, visit sandwichoperahouse.org.