Scholarship for students entering U.S. service academies honors former lieutenant

SYCAMORE – The DeKalb County Community Foundation is accepting applications for the Jeffrey A. Trail Memorial Scholarship until Friday, July 15.

The scholarship provides support to pay down the Advance for Clothing and Equipment loan, or offset any additional debt incurred as a student at the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. Recipients will be selected before their first year at the academy and will receive $5,000 over four years of active enrollment in the Naval Academy.

The scholarship honors former DeKalb resident Jeffrey A. Trail, who was born in DeKalb on Feb. 25, 1969, to Stanley M. and the late B. Ann Trail. He graduated from DeKalb High School in 1987 and was accepted to the U.S. Naval Academy in July after being initially denied due to a suspected asthmatic condition.

Trail graduated from the academy in 1991, was commissioned to the rank of ensign and continued his professional military career until June 1995. He was department head and was promoted to the rank of lieutenant at the Assault Craft Unit One at the Naval Amphibious Base in Coronado, California.

To apply, visit www.dekalbccf.org/scholarships to review the scholarships guidelines and complete the online application.