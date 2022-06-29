Ellwood House Museum explores ‘History in Our Habitat’

DeKALB – The Ellwood House Museum will partner with the University of Illinois Extension on Saturday, July 9, to present “History in Our Habitat,” a free program for elementary school-age students and families.

From 10 a.m. to noon, participants will visit stations on the grounds of the Ellwood House Museum in DeKalb, where they can learn about DeKalb’s native plant and animal species. Attendees can create wildflower “seed bombs,” go on a guided birdwatching walk and take part in building bird feeders for the Russell Woods Forest Preserve in Genoa.

“History in Our Habitat” is the second of five monthly programs as part of Ellwood Explorers, the museum’s youth educational series. Programs are free.

All ages are welcome, but registration is required. For information and to register to attend, visit ellwoodhouse.org/youth-programs.

Ellwood Explorers is supported by the Cy Miller Foundation. The museum is located at 420 Linden Place in DeKalb. On-site parking and restrooms are available.