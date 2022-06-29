DeKalb Knights of Columbus to host pig roast for first responders

DeKALB – The 39th annual DeKalb County First Responder Appreciation Pig Roast, hosted by the DeKalb Knights of Columbus, will take place from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 21, at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1336 E. Lincoln Highway in DeKalb.

The band Back Country Roads will perform after dinner from 7 to 9:30 p.m. The event is open to the public.

Police and fire personnel from every department in DeKalb County will be treated to a complimentary pulled pork dinner as a way to say “thank you” for all they do in their communities.

Dinners will be available for pick-up or dine-in. There will be a full cash bar along with craft beer from the Forge Brewhouse and Byers Brewing Co.

Local businesses can support the event by purchasing blocks of tickets for employees and attending as a group or purchasing meals for first responders. Donations made in any monetary amount will be accepted.

Tickets cost $18 and are available at the DeKalb Knights of Columbus Hall or online at https://dekalbpigroast.eventbrite.com/. To make a donation, visit https://dekalbpigroast.eventbrite.com/.