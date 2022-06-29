DeKalb encourages feedback on comprehensive plan update

DeKALB – The city of DeKalb will host two open houses at the DeKalb Public Library to gather feedback on a draft of the city’s comprehensive plan update.

The first open house will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, and the second will be from 4 to 6 p.m. July 14.

A comprehensive plan communicates a community’s goals and objectives; provides a blueprint for future land use; and serves as the basis for zoning, subdivision and land-use codes. A comprehensive plan typically consists of three components:

• a history that includes an inventory and analysis of the community,

• a formulation of goals and objectives for a period of time (usually five years), and

• a future land-use plan that explains the ways the community wants to grow.

The city’s draft plan also includes urban design guidelines that make recommendations regarding the appearance of the community, as well as the layouts and functional relationships of streets, neighborhoods, private and public buildings, common areas and open spaces.

Drafts of the comprehensive plan documents can be viewed ahead of the open houses on the city’s website and online at https://tinyurl.com/2p9fxcsp.

Community members can direct questions to planning director Dan Olson at 815-748-2361. Those who cannot attend the open house can email comments on the draft plan to dan.olson@cityofdekalb.com or mail them to Dan Olson, planning director, city of DeKalb, 164 E. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, IL 60115.