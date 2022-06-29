DeKalb Chamber welcomes Opportunity DeKalb

DeKalb Chamber of Commerce staff, ambassadors and board members, along with community members recently welcomed Opportunity DeKalb to the chamber. The vision of the nonprofit community development group is to make Annie Glidden North a highly desirable and economically thriving area for all residents to live, learn, work and play and a vibrant location for visitors from across the community. Learn about the group and how to get involved by visiting opportunitydekalb.org or following the group on Facebook. (Photo provided by DeKalb Chamber of Commerce)