DeKalb Chamber welcomes Community of One

DeKalb Chamber of Commerce staff, ambassadors and board members, along with community members recently welcomed Community of One, a collaborative office space that houses three startup nonprofits – Passion Pursuit Inc., Building Leaders Advocating for Change, and Sir Donald Foundation – to the chamber. The group also celebrated the new computer lab sponsored by Meta and Mortenson. Community of One is located at 217 S. Fourth St. in DeKalb. Learn more by calling 779-324-4287 or stopping by the office. (Photo provided by DeKalb Chamber of Commerce)