Kingston police respond to semi-truck versus SUV collision

DeKalb— A collision involving a semi-trailer truck and an SUV at State Route 72 and Five Points Road in Kingston prompted a multi-agency response this week.

According to social media post from the Kingston Police Department, authorities were dispatched to the scene at approximately 2:19 p.m. Tuesday where multiple injuries were reported.

The Kingston Police Department thanked surrounding agencies that assisted with the response, including the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Genoa Police Department, Genoa-Kingston Fire and Rescue and the Kirkland Fire Department.

Authorities also sought to give a nod to Lindgren Power and its efforts before emergency personnel arrived on scene. The power company placed a container under a ruptured fuel tank, and patched it to stop more diesel fuel from leaking onto the roadway and into a nearby storm drain.

“This action saved a minor incident in becoming a much larger incident,” Kingston police said on social media.