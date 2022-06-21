Top chef Kwame Onwuachi to appear in virtual library program

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will hold a virtual program featuring top chef Kwame Onwuachi at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 22. Onwuachi will share the importance of the connections between cuisine, place and culture.

Onwuachi is a James Beard Award-winning chef who was born on Long Island and raised in New York City, Nigeria and Louisiana. He trained at the Culinary Institute of America and opened five restaurants before turning 30. Onwuachi is a former “Top Chef” contestant, was named Food & Wine’s Best New Chef 2019 and a 30 Under 30 honoree by both Zagat and Forbes. Onwuachi’s 2019 memoir, “Notes from a Young Black Chef,” received critical acclaim.

The event is made possible by Illinois Libraries Present, a statewide collaboration among public libraries that offers high-quality events. Illinois Libraries Present is committed to inclusion and accessibility. To request accommodations, email illinoislibrariespresent@gmail.com.

To register, visit dkpl.org. For more information or help with registration, contact Samantha at samanthah@dkpl.org or 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.