Sycamore Middle School has named its Students of the Month for April. The sixth-grade students are Leah Reboletti, Benjamin Ziegler, Zoe Tennant and Hayley Herrmann. The seventh-grade students are Brady Snodgrass, Noah Murcia, Grace Kuehl and Aiden Daring. The eighth-grade students are Giana Huffstutler, Teagan Hagemeyer, Samantha Baugus and Emma Weimer. (Photo provided by Sycamore Middle School)